Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 56,255 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,255 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $108,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,773,000 after purchasing an additional 940,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $48.02. 689,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,299. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

