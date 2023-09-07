BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $38,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $13,325,649. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $767.91 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $782.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $740.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.19.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

