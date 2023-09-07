Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.16% of Entergy worth $36,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,598,160,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

