Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 176,028 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176,028 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $33,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in IQVIA by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,437,000 after purchasing an additional 358,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 423.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 266,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $218.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average is $207.95. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $241.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

