The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $37,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

