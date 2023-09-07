TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.67% of TransDigm Group worth $3,488,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $880.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,727. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $884.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $809.35. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

