BlackRock Inc. Has $3.44 Billion Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,076,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,307,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $3,439,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,721,538,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.