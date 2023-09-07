Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,842 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Annaly Capital Management worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 384,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,511. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.