CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $84.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

