Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

PKG stock opened at $146.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.94 and its 200 day moving average is $137.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

