Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,001 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.58. 538,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.13 and its 200 day moving average is $212.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.66.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

