Element Capital Management LLC Invests $3.68 Million in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,793,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,601,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period.

OIH stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $353.65. 60,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,356. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.95. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $198.59 and a 1 year high of $359.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

