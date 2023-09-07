Heritage Trust Co Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,208,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after acquiring an additional 453,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.37. 111,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.