Argent Trust Co Invests $826,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,490 shares of company stock worth $321,698. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.78.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $218.31 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $223.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.73 and a 200 day moving average of $185.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

