Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $853,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,979,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,760 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 27.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 286,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,555,000 after buying an additional 62,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 12.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,438,000 after buying an additional 57,241 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCN opened at $177.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $6,248,364.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,745,543.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total value of $764,076.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $6,248,364.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,745,543.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,897 shares of company stock worth $16,658,744 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

