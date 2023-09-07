BlackRock Inc. Has $4.65 Billion Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,126,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,234,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.81% of Eaton worth $4,647,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,650 shares of company stock worth $26,080,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.41. The stock had a trading volume of 139,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $233.98. The firm has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

