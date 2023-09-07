Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBNY. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ABB by 225.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,930. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

