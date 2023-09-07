BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $5,431,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.5 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.09. The company had a trading volume of 153,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.