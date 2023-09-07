Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 53,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 22.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,155 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 476,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 173.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,998. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

