Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.06. 266,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,621. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

