Holderness Investments Co. Takes $222,000 Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB remained flat at $49.05 on Thursday. 536,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1948 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

