Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 5,355 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

