Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases New Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PD traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 134,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,470 shares of company stock worth $1,101,691. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PD. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

