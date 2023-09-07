Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 1,043 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,935 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR remained flat at $223.36 on Thursday. 36,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,041. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

