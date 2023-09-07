iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Increased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 941,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 256,358 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.6% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $93,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 533,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 148,289 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,424,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,178,000 after acquiring an additional 348,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.32. 2,507,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,058,453. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average is $97.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

