Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $446.25. 579,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,585. The company has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

