The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,660,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average is $127.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

