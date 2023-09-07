Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,588 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.22. 1,324,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,065,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

