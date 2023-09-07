Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.79.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $21.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $674.82. 389,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $664.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.88. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

