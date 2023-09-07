Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 911 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $411.86 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

