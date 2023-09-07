849 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 849 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $16.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $454.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,112,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,426,363. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.85 and a 200 day moving average of $354.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

