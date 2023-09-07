Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 145.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $258.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.32 and a 200 day moving average of $240.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.05.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

