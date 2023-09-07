Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,771,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,278,839,000 after buying an additional 4,307,163 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

