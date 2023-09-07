GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

GTLB traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123 over the last three months. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

