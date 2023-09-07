Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.70. 272,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,962. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.95.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

