Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $892,000 Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agree Realty

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.02 per share, with a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,800,129.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,751 shares of company stock worth $3,382,660. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.