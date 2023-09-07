Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,387 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.87 and a 200-day moving average of $204.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

