Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.