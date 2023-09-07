BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 15,040 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $35,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,635 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,211 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Welltower by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,723,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,237 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,339,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,163 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.56. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 356.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

