Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,677,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,143,000 after acquiring an additional 541,567 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 61.3% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,133,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $235,976,000 after acquiring an additional 430,933 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Autodesk by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,943,000 after purchasing an additional 332,200 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

