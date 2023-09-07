O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 697.0% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,381,000 after acquiring an additional 872,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,669,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,390 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCO opened at $340.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

