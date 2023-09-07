O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,192.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,264.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,370.70.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

