The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after buying an additional 275,895 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after buying an additional 152,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE:SMG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 88,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -108.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

