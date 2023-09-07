Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 775,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,904 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 734.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.27.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

