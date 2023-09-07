Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.27.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $819.75. 40,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,646. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $652.64 and a 1 year high of $847.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $767.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $771.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

