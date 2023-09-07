Heritage Trust Co Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 53,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Micron Technology by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 44,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,016,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,810 shares of company stock worth $14,589,150. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.24. 2,030,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,770,396. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.