17,329 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $97.89. The company had a trading volume of 171,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.40. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.91 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

