Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 947 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,359 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in eBay were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in eBay by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,031 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,113,239 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $224,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $2,612,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,401,187 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,911,000 after buying an additional 100,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

eBay Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

