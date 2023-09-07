Element Capital Management LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NiSource by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,984,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 105,839 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,887,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,722,000 after acquiring an additional 419,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,074,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 481,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.59. 404,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,361. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

