Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 427,744 MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 427,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,954,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 323,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MDxHealth Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:MDXH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.07. 20,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,174. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. MDxHealth SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
