Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 427,744 MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 427,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,954,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 323,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MDXH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.07. 20,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,174. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. MDxHealth SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDXH. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDxHealth

MDxHealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.